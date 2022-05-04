Thank You,

On behalf of the 202 4-H Youth Winter Sports Club, we would like to express our gratitude for the generous donations and fundraising support that made the season successful. The Winter Sports 4-H Club was made possible through community collaboration between Community Chest Inc, Mineral County School District, and Mineral County Extension, and many adult volunteers. The Club provided organized trips to June Mountain for skiing/snowboarding.

The program grew for 22 students in 2019 to 63 total (grades 1st -12th) with 22 adult volunteers in 2022. Students were provided with two morning skiing/ snowboarding lessons from certified inspectors at June Mountain. After their lessons, students took advantage of the afternoon and put their new skills to work on the slopes. The students demonstrated resistance in strength accomplishing a new sport, the majority of students had little to no experience.

School buses were provided by the Mineral County School District making transportation possible from Hawthorne to June Mountain at a minimum cost. A special thank you to Ann Key who was an essential person to get this program back onto its fee being derailed by COVID-19. Thank you to Will Gemelke (spelling?) for your help organizing bus transportation. Thank you bus drivers who agreed to drive for our trips! Without you, we wouldn’t have been able to accommodate as many students in the program.

We would like to thank the Elk’s Club for allowing us to host our successful Pancake Breakfast fundraiser. Thank you to the community members who purchased the breakfast ensuring our event was successful. A special thank you extended to Nancy Rutherford who put together the generous raffle basket donations.

Community programs are not successful without supporting community members and businesses. We’d like to acknowledge the financial contributions to our program:

Kenny Bostic Memorial Athletic Fund

Joe’s Tavern

Isom Insurance

Financial Horizons Credit Union

Carol Dillard

Dixie Bess

Ernie’s Ski Shop

June Mountain Resort

Again, a genuine warm thank you to all our community members, volunteers, and local businesses. Please look for details in October of 2022 for the 2023 4-H Youth Winter Sports Club.

Sincerely,

Mineral County Extension and Community Chest Inc