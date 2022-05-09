Last Saturday at Smith Valley, the Mineral County Lady Serpents fell victim to a couple of blowouts by the Bulldogs. Scores were 21-6 and 18-7.

The girls scored six runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bulldogs scored 12 runs in the first inning, seven in the second and three in the third to move on to the win.

S. Thran pitched a no-hitter at the Serpents while the Bulldogs had 12 hits in the game.

In the second game, even though the Serpent girls had strong bats, it wasn’t enough as they lost 18-7.

Mineral County struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Smith Valley, giving up 18 runs.

In the first inning, the Serpents got their offense started when Faylynn Wedekind singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Smith Valley pulled away for good however, with five runs in the second and fourth inning.

Thran again pitched for Smith Valley to victory going five innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out seven.

Ginger Pritchard took the loss surrendering 18 runs on 12 hits over four innings, striking out two.

Alexis Inman led Mineral County with four hits in four at bats.

Earlier in the week, Raeane Johnson wasted no opportunities at the plate on Friday, driving in four on two hits to lead Mineral County Serpents Varsity at Whittell 31-5 on Friday in the first game of the league doubleheader. The girls put up 14 runs in both the second and third innings.

Batters contributing to the big inning included Johnson, Faylynn Wedekind, Sydney Isom,Chesney Wilson, Emily Grossman, and Ginger Pritchard, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Pritchard was credited with the victory. She gave up five runs on eight hits over three innings, striking out one.

In the second game, the Lady Serpents knocked in 12 runs in the third inning on their way to a 20-1 victory over Whittell on April 28. Faylynn Wedekind, Olivia Ortiz, Sydney Isom, Caitlyn Sanchez, Raeane Johnson, and Alexis Inman all drove in runs in the frame.

The big bats in the inning were led by singles by Wedekind, Isom, Sanchez, and Ortiz, walks by Ortiz, Johnson, and Inman, a triple by Amaya Reyes, and by Wedekind.

Isom earned the win. She only had to go three innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out two.

In baseball, Mineral County lost a game at Smith Valley 13-3.

In the league standings the Serpents (7-4) are likely to be the No. 4 team which should give them a spot in the upcoming regional playoffs. On Tuesday this week, both the boys and girls had a non-league game at Pershing County in Lovelock and on Saturday, the teams finish up the regular season with doubleheader action at Virginia City.

The four-team 1A Northern Region tournament for both baseball and softball will be held May 9-14 at Wells High School. The state tournament is May 19-21 at DeMonte High School in Reno.