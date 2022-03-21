Mineral County had a doubleheader softball game with Yerington last Saturday and split a pair with the Lions, winning the first game by the score of 30-12, but losing the second game 21-11.

In the first game, the Lady Serpents scored 15 runs in both the first and second inning and used only seven hits to do it.

The Lions got on the board in the first inning with seven runs and only one hit, but after the Serpents piled up the runs in their first two times at bat the game was called after the top of the third because of the 15-run rule.

The girls had the same number of runs batted in, 23, as they had walks, which was also 23. Raeane Johnson had the most hits with five. Four of the Serpent batters got walked four times.

Amaya Reyes was the starting pitcher. She went one third of the first inning, surrendering seven runs on no hits, no strikeouts and seven walks.

She was replaced in the same inning by Alexis Inman who worked 2.2 innings, giving up five runs one hit, two strikeouts and five walks.

Yerington in the meantime used three pitchers, two of whom, E.Triplett and Y. Zaranua both surrendered 15 runs each and 11 walks each.

The second game of the twin bill was a victory for Yerington by a 21-11 score. The Lady Lions banged out 12 runs on 21 hits. Meanwhile, Mineral County had 11 runs on nine hits, but also committed six fielding errors.

Yerington got things rolling in the second inning with a seven run outburst and five more runs in the fifth inning. Y. Zaranua was the winning pitcher giving up 11 runs on nine hits, no strikeouts and 13 walks.

Alexis Inman started for Mineral County. She worked two and a third innings, gave up 12 runs on six hits, one strikeout and walked 8. Ginger Pritchard was the relief pitcher and gave up nine runs on six hits, walked four and struck out two.

This week, the boys (0-4) from their action in the Mineral County tournament and the girls (2-4) were at Mammoth on Tuesday in nonleague action.

Both teams play host to Lone Pine on March 22 and then begin league play with a home double header with Coleville on March 26.

The Serpent track team begins their season this Saturday at the 48th Annual Fallon Elks Invitational.