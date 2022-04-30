The Serpents traveled to Wooster HS on Saturday and after all the time with no live competition they performed great. Isaac Torres, Cade Torres, Andre White and Tristin Jones started the day winning the 4×200 relay in 1:36.11, with no time to rest they captured another gold in the 4×100 with a time of 46.5. In the field events Tristin Jones took 2nd in the long jump at 17’8 and missed the gold by 2 inches and Andre White also took 2nd in the triple jump missing the gold by 3 inches. Cade Torres took 2nd in the discus.

Back on the track in the 300 meter hurdles Isaac Torres dominated the race winning with a time of 44.9 and Brock Barton took 5th running a 52 sec in his first race of the season. Makayla Lane placed 5th in the 300 hurdles running it in 1:02. The team travels to Douglas this Saturday where there will be over 20 schools, mostly 5A including Bishop Gorman the powerhouse from the South.