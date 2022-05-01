Serpent baseball tops Excel Christian

“The Serpent baseball squad added two more conference wins to their record last weekend, toppling the Excel Christian Warriors in a lopsided affair. Drake Spanier shut down the Warrior lineup in the top of the first inning before the Serpent bats blasted 19 runs in the bottom of the first. Aadan Shalosky struck out three in the second, and Cole Robinson got the save in a three inning 15-run victory for the Serps, 20-1.

Spanier helped his winning effort by adding three runs on three hits, with a double and 6 RBIs. Matt Castro went 2 for 2 with a double and 3 RBIs. Preston Larramendy, Michael Blackwood, and Dalton Jaramillo had two RBIs each.

Game two, Hamrey said, “Was much of the same for the Serpents. They scored 13 in the first inning, which led to an eventual 14-3 win for the Serpents. Shalosky started on the bump, but gave way to a store of pitching efforts in the game as the Serpents pitched by committee to get the win. Collectively the Serpent pitching staff in Shalosky, Joe Davis, Dalton Jaramillo. Angel Orozco, Cole Robinson, and Tyler Thoma gave up only one hit.

Seniors Matt Castro and Angel Orozco summed up their career on Keith Neville Field with a pair of hits each to lead the Serpent offensive attack. Drake Spanier also added two hits, while Thoma and Shalosky each added two RBIs.

That takes the Serpents’ conference record to 7-2-1. They will face the Smith Valley Bulldogs on Saturday as they battle it out for a spot in the Northern 1A zone tournament.”

MCHS softball picks up win

Mineral County softball snatched the lead late in the game in a 23-19 victory over Yerington April 19 in a game that lasted just three innings because of the high score.

Mineral County opened the scoring with a 9-run first inning, but the Lions came right back to score 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 10-9 lead. This knocked Sydney Isom off the pitcher’s mound for Mineral County after the first inning allowing ten runs on only one hit, but she did issue eight walks.

The game was tied at 14 with the Lady Serpent in the top of the third when Faylynn Wedekind singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Wedekind led the girls to victory by driving in four runs.

Both teams had six hits in the game.

Isom and Raeane Johnson each had multiple hits for the Serpents (6-14). Johnson and Isom all had two hits to lead the team and they tore up the base paths as well as four players stole at least two bases. Caitlyn Sanchez led the way with three.

The girls next game is April 30, a league doubleheader at Smith Valley. Then they play at Pershing County in Lovelock May 3 and conclude the regular season May 7 at Virginia City.

Mineral County high Track attends meet in Reno

The Serpents traveled to Wooster HS on Saturday and after all the time with no live competition they performed great. Isaac Torres, Cade Torres, Andre White and Tristin Jones started the day winning the 4×200 relay in 1:36.11, with no time to rest they captured another gold in the 4×100 with a time of 46.5. In the field events Tristin Jones took 2nd in the long jump at 17’8 and missed the gold by 2 inches and Andre White also took 2nd in the triple jump missing the gold by 3 inches. Cade Torres took 2nd in the discus.

Back on the track in the 300 meter hurdles Isaac Torres dominated the race winning with a time of 44.9 and Brock Barton took 5th running a 52 sec in his first race of the season. Makayla Lane placed 5th in the 300 hurdles running it in 1:02. The team travels to Douglas this Saturday where there will be over 20 schools, mostly 5A including Bishop Gorman the powerhouse from the South.