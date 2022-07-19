Jam on is a basketball team out of Reno with some of the kids from Hawthorne playing on the team. They held a fundraiser for the kids so they could go to Hawaii over the 4th of July for tournaments, and later on they will be going to Las Vegas later this month to play. Some of the boys from Hawthorne are Devayne Isom and Andre White who play for the 10th grade team. Bryce Stephens plays for the 8th grade team. They would like to give a big THANK YOU to the VFW and Tom Gallegos for always supporting the youth and helping those boys achieve their goals.