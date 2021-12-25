From the mcin archives
10 Years Ago
- At the end of November for the last six years, Shaun Heater drove over 500 miles to the small town of Philomath, Ore. to pick up Christmas trees to sell in Hawthorne.
- Many residents of Mineral County have taken the time to get out and decorate their homes with festive lights and decorations.
- The Mineral County girls basketball team had a tough start to the Serpent Classic, losing their first two games of the tournament on the opening evening. But they bounced back nicely the rest of the weekend to win three straight, giving them an overall winning record.
20 Years Ago
- Andy and Donna each became new owners of the Cliff House property at Walker Lake. The new owners took over on Christmas Day in 2001.
- Artic Jihad, a Marine Corps training exercise was held at the Hawthorne Army Depot/ Marine Corps Test Range. The Marine’s spent three days going to live firing at the test range. The Marines were from Camp Pendleton, California.
- The Lady Serpents hosted the Pyramid Lake Lakers in a non conference game. The Serpents were plagued with the season high of 21 turnovers during the game. The Lakers kept the Serpents off guard during the game, yet, Sydney Orndorff, Delicia Jernigan and Tana Gurule all played good games. The final score was Serpents 70-54.
30 Years Ago
- Dan Swanson was the successful bidder on approximately 7.4 acres of countyowned land located near the Highway 95 bypass. Dan’s bid was $74,000 plus cost of sale and appraisal of the land.
- Mrs. Janie Thorndike retired after 25 years service at the Mount Grant General Hospital.
- The Lady Serpent scored the victory over Lone Pine, California 51-34 in a game played at Lone Pine.
40 Years Ago
- Jerry Lamason, Plant Manager of DZB announced the union and ratified the community’s final proposal of wages. The union voted to accept an 8.56% wage increase the first year and then agreed to adjust the wage ranging from .10-.75 per hour for employees.
- The West Walker Lake Advisory Board announced that projects included speed limits and invisibility on Highway 95 conditions of several roads within subdivisions of that area would be discussed at their next meeting.
- Soroptimist International of Hawthorne presented a new bike rake to postmaster Vern Wenger for the Hawthorne post office. The rack had been purchased through fund Reading activities of the organization.
- The Serpent basketball team traveled to Yerington in a preseason warm-up and lost to Whitell and the Wooster Colts.
50 Years Ago
- Bids were opened for construction of a new shop and classroom building at the Mineral County High School.
- An earthquake approximately 20 miles south of Hawthorne, registered at the University of Nevada Seismograph Station in Reno. No damage was reported.
60 Years Ago
- Glen Welsh, Mineral County Commissioner, resigned.
- The Serpents edged the Bishop Broncos 41-39 in the season opener.
- Uncle Vane Day said; “Isn’t this beautiful weather. A blessing given to us each Fall of the year and where can you find the sun brighter with hope and the air more pure air it straight, October, November and early December usher in the most glorious season. Some call it ‘Golden Autumn’; others look upon it as ‘Flaming Fall Review’” but old timers prefer ‘Indian Summer’ that connects the present with the past. All has to be well with The world when Autumn comes to Hawthorne and could it’s leaders but visit with us, discord, troubles and dangers would all but disappear. Where is to keep the sunshine within us as bright as it is so generously given around us”. (Editor’s Note: These are fine words of inspiration and are just as true and it’s important today as they were when Judge Vane Day proclaimed them 60 years ago.)
70 Years Ago
- Mineral County Power System’s shops and office located at the corner of E and fourth Street in Hawthorne were damaged to the extent of several thousand dollars when a raging fire swept the interior of the building.
- Hawthorne‘s City Hall was moved from its location in the 400 block of East Street to the Civic Center building. Besides serving as the new City Hall, the center maintains offices for the municipality owned water, sewer and garbage systems, the city police judge, and chief of police officers. A city jail was built to the rear of the center later.
80 Years Ago
- Independent-News appeared a day late because of an extended power outage from big storms in the mountains south of Hawthorne.
- • The Esmeralda Water Co. sought permission to discontinue water service to Candalaria and Bellevue. Pipeline from White Mountains would remain in place.
- Three truck lines sought permits from the Public Service Commission to provide service to the growing town of Gabbs: Hiskey Stage Lines and Wells, Inc. both proposed service by way of Fallon while John Ginocchio south extension of his Reno to Tonopah franchise by connecting Gabbs band Luning.
90 Years Ago
- The county commissioners deferred action on a request from the county school district for an emergency loan and $1,500 for high school expenses and $1,000 for gymnasium maintenance and improvements.bathe Broken Hills School also asked for assistance and was advised to seek relief through the state Board of Education.
- Hawthorne and Naval Depot residents organized a joint committee to sponsor a community Christmas tree and establish a relief fund. All government employees were asked by the Navy Department to donate one day’s pay each month for three months.
- Statewide interest in high school football reached a peak as 1,200 spectators turned out at Las Vegas where the Vegas Wildcats defeated Lovelock Mustang in the state championship.