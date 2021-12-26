Thank You,

I would like you say Thank You to everyone that participated and attended my retirement party on December 17, 2021. I work and have worked with the best people ever.

Brenda Jones

Mineral County Residents,

I wanted to take a moment to thank the residents of Mineral County for affording me the opportunity to be your Clerk-Treasurer over the last 7 years. The support and patience given were appreciated more than anything.

I would also like the thank my staff, Brenda Jones, Bonnie Demars and Teresa McNally for the unwavering support you all have given this office and to myself, I was extremely lucky to have you all working next to me.

Please welcome Teresa McNally as your new Clerk-Treasurer, she will do a wonderful job for you and this County.

Take care,

Chris Nepper