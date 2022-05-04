On behalf of the Governor’s Office, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) procured at-home test kits to support testing for COVID for Nevada residents. To ensure broad access, DHHS reached out to libraries across Nevada to help distribute the kits. Mineral County Library now has those kits available to provide 2 kits per person. Please ask at the front desk to receive your free test kits.

If you are symptomatic, please call 945-2778 and staff will bring your kits out to your car.