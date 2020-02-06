The Serpents won four conference games placing them first in the Central Division at 5-0 and 17-4 overall.

The boys defeated Smith Valley, 60-25; Round Mountain, 77-37; Tonopah 75-37 and Coleville 67-54. The boys will have two games at home this weekend. On Friday, Oasis will face the Serpents starting at 4:30 p.m. with JV Boys. Varsity girls at 6 p.m. at varsity boys at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, the Serpent teams will invite Coleville into the “Pit” beginning at 1 p.m. with all four teams in action.

The girls also picked up four wins to improve to 16-1 overall and 6-0 in league play.

Mineral County beat Smith Valley last Tuesday, 60-47; Round Mountain on Friday, 61-35; Tonopah on Saturday, 60-40 before beginning a new week by knocking off Coleville on Tuesday, 43-38.