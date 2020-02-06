Tom Gallegos

Pictured: Brock Barton; Raylynn Johnson; Peyton Baldry; Dylan Johson; Macey Stokes and Gene Pressnel (adult). Barton placed second in his age division.

Raylynn Johnson, Peyton Baldry, Dylan Johnson and Macey Stokes placed first in their division in the Elks Hoop Shoot held in Hawthorne and Austin, Nev. They will advance back to Hawthorne to compete for a chance to advance to Las Vegas to compete against kids from California, Nevada, Hawaii and Arizona. The third round will be held here in Hawthorne on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at Mineral County High School.