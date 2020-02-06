Raylynn Johnson, Peyton Baldry, Dylan Johnson and Macey Stokes placed first in their division in the Elks Hoop Shoot held in Hawthorne and Austin, Nev. They will advance back to Hawthorne to compete for a chance to advance to Las Vegas to compete against kids from California, Nevada, Hawaii and Arizona. The third round will be held here in Hawthorne on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at Mineral County High School.
About The Author
Related Posts
Carson’s Nevada Day celebration
October 24, 2019
‘Cecil the Serpent’ Wins Top Honors at Nevada Day Parade
November 30, 2019
Rock slide causes three-car accident
November 19, 2015
Computer repair one of many services offered at Towe’s
August 27, 2015
Email Updates
The latest news delivered to your inbox!