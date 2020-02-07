Mineral County High School senior, Caitlyn Rogers auditioned for “The Voice” this weekend in Reno. She auditioned in front of nine judges and sang “I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars. Caitlyn who has opened high school ball games with The National Anthem stood with over 1,000 other vocalists at the Reno Event Center. Though she wasn’t chosen, the experience in itself was worth the effort. Elizabeth Rogers, Caitlyn’s mother explained that even though the lines were long, the energy in the event center was high. The people that did get call back slips will have to go through two more elimination auditions in Los Angeles this week.