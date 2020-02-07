By Jessica Aragona-Shaw, MS, RD

Eggplants, Grapes, Berries, Plums and Potatoes (just to name a few); Purple produce comes in all shapes, sizes, and flavors! Purple plants are very special and hold a power all their ownthat beautiful purple pigment comes from proven disease fighters, -phytonutrients- which help fight damage to the body caused by free radicals.

The nutritional benefits of these purple powerhouses are also really superb: All purple produce contains little-to-no fat, zero cholesterol, cancer-fighting antioxidants, and lots of essential vitamins and minerals.

Eggplant has only 25 little calories in an entire cup and the peel/skin of the deep blue/purple varieties has significant amounts of anthocyanins (a phytonutrient) that may have positive health effects against, aging, inflammation, and neurological diseases.

Plums (or prunes) have about 35 calories a piece and are loaded with dietary fiber, a nutrient important for good digestion.

Purple Potatoes are rich in potassium, a mineral necessary for a healthy blood pressure and a healthy heart.

Purple grapes (or red grapes) contain resveratrol, a powerful anti-oxidant that has been found to play a protective role against colon and prostate cancer, coronary heart disease (CHD), Alzheimer’s disease and viral/ fungal infections.

So what are you waiting for? Choose your favorite purple powerhouse- pick a recipe and get cooking.