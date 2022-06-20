Elan Credit Card selected Financial Horizons Credit Union as one of 50 credit union partners to participate in their Across the Country Charitable Giving program. Elan has donated $12,500 to the Boys & Girls Club Hawthorne Unit on behalf of FHCU. Financial Horizons is excited and honored to be chosen and to be able to help this great asset to our community! Thank you, Elan Credit Card!
