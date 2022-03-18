Saturday March 19 will be a big day for Walker Lake as the Big Horn Crossing hosts its first monthly flea market and community yard sale. Owners Marty and Cindy Neff are inviting the public to join in at no cost. It will be a great way for the community to gather and a great opportunity to clean out those unused treasures. There will be everything from car parts to clothes and china to tchotchkes. Marty and Cindy have just a couple requests: first that all vendors pre-register and second that vendors do not sell food. The sale will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Big Horn Crossing is at 847 Frontage Rd – Hwy 95. The phone number is 775 945- 9824. Take advantage of this opportunity to make some cash and find some deals.