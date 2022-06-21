From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- Family, friends, teachers and supporters packed the Mineral County High School gym last Thursday to cheer on and celebrate accomplishments of the graduating class of 2012.
- The Hawthorne Army Depot, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Army Environmental Command and contractors from Northwind Inc. TLI Solution, NAEVA Geophysics and the Munitions Management Group have partnered together to perform a partial cleanup operation The south end of Walker Lake and Mineral County.
20 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Fire Department took delivery of a new set of extrication tools purchased on a grant from the Nevada Office office of Traffic Safety.
- A single F/A 18A Aircraft crashed June 6 at 12:30 p.m. about 10 miles northwest of Gabbs, Nevada in south Smith Creek Valley. The pilot was ejected and was recovered by a US Navy helicopter shortly after that accident.
- The doors opened on the new Construction Technology Center, next to Four Seasons Mini Market in Schurz, Nevada. Chairman Robert Quintero, stated, “The center in the first phase toward further goals in establishing a campus for education of young people and adults alike.”
30 Years Ago
- Mineral County was awarded $131,000 from the Nevada Community Development Block Grant program to begin construction on a new firehouse in Hawthorne.
- An 18 wheeler loaded with lumber wrecked on Highway 95 at 4 1/2 miles north of Mina, scattering lumber over the road and closing the highway for a time. Both the driver and the co-driver were injured and were transported by care flight to Reno for treatment.
40 Years Ago
- A contract for construction of a storage shed at the Hawthorne care and share was awarded to EZ Construction Company of Fallon with the successful bid of $12,805.
- The Central Nevada Health Consortium received a grant of $227,616 for funding of the Medical clinics in rural Nevada.
- Hawthorne Junior High School boy athlete of the year award was presented to Tim Talamante by Coach Glenn Freeman. The girls athletic of the year was presented by Joyce Brown to Kelley Williams.
50 Years Ago
- The Valedictorian of Mineral County High School of 1972 was Bruce DeCrona, Salutation was Brenda Nixon, Floyd Justus Jr., president of the Board of Trustees, presented the Diplomas.
- Robert W. Gates, Manager of Magnesia Operations of Basic Incorporated at Gabbs was promoted to Vice President of the corporation’s refractories divisions, heading to an announcement made by Anthony M. Catito, president of the firm.
- A new addition was started on the north side of the El Capitan. The explosion project included a basement, dining room area, and a new larger banquet hall. Direction work was directed by Joe Walters of Hawthorne.
60 Years Ago
- United States Marine Band from Barstow, California presented their second and final concert in Hawthorne at the Elementary School gymnasium.
- Roy J. Smales and Donald L. Calvin Praia a courtesy call on U.S. Senator Alan Bible during a visit to Washington DC. Two men were employed by the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.
- Diplomas were presented to 132 eighth graders and 77 seniors in commencement exercises.
- Sabin Oral Vaccine to ward off polio was introduced in Mineral County.
70 Years Ago
- Mineral County Grand Jury released a partial report of its finding and recommended improvements to the county jail and particularly stressed the need for regulation in the use of the municipal building in Mina. The jury report was critical of the Sheriff’s department in Mina asserting it was “negligent in its duties to the community “, and in making recommendations regarding jail facilities in Hawthorne the jury suggested that ‘’ since there are only a few county prisoners, we recommend that meals be brought at the restaurant as the cooking facilities are unsanitary and hazardous.”
- A 43-inch black spotted trout was caught at Walker Lake which weighed 16 1/2 pounds and was taken on a green F-7 flatfish lure.
- Several Hawthorne Boy Scouts enjoyed a Camporee near Bishop, California.
- The Serpents took fifth in the state track meet.
80 Years Ago
- Fifteen seniors graduated from Mineral County High School.
- Dr. D. L. Miller was appointed health officer of the town of Hawthorne.
- A Congressional appropriations subcommittee, headed by Nevada Representative J. C. Scrugham, inspected the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.
- Harry Springer was elected chairman of the Democratic Party and Harold Wright was elected as Republican county chairman.
90 Years Ago
- A Marine from NAD was accidentally shot and killed by a companion while they were exploring a dark cave on Mt. Grant. The Marine who fired the fatal shot said he fired when an animal jumped or ran by him as held the .22 rifle the men had taken with them on the hiking trip.
- The Nevada Board of Trade paid the first and final dividend to creditors of the Bogard Cash Store in Hawthorne. The pay to creditors amounted to 15 cents on the dollar.
- An extra train from Tonopah remained overnight in Mina awaiting transfer to 12 cars of cattle being shipped from Nye County ranches to California.
- The receiver who was in charge of liquidating the Piggly Wiggly chain stores in Nevada ordered the sale of the six stores to Sewell United Stores based in Elko. Piggly Wiggly had three stores in Reno and one each in Sparks, Fallon and Ely.
- Colorful Horse Marines Patrolled NAD Until ‘47 (From the Files of the NAD Rocket)
“You’re really an Old Timer around NAD, Hawthorne, if you remember when the Horse Marines patrolled Babbitt and the Ordinance Area, Frank Mulholland said yesterday.” “The stables located near the boiler house are used for storage by the fire department at present. PFC Yackley who is in charge of the stables lived upstairs”.
The “Horse Marines patrolled along the edge of Babbitt as far as 30th Street. Between 30th and Hawthorne were several Indian wickiups. They also patrolled the Ordinance area, if the weather was too rough the Marines made the rounds on foot. The Horse Marines on the job through World War II until 1947.
The Marine Corps, although long on horses, was short on motor vehicles, since one picked up how to serve for carrying the mail and transporting personnel to baseball and basketball games, and the like. Hawthorne people were friendly and numerous baseball games took place between the townspeople and servicemen. Dr. John R. Weisser was one of the strongest boosters for the Depo Nine.
Bob Peterson of the 101 Area, Ordnance, also at one time in the Horse Marines here. Mulholland served six years in the Corps and then came back to work for the Depot as a civilian in 1930.