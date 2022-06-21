Vearl Elmer Lahre, Jr., age 58, passed away April 27, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Ut.

Vearl was born June 4, 1963 in Savanna, IL, the son of Vearl Lahre, Sr. and JoAnn Rubio. He graduated from Savanna High School with the class of 1981. Vearl made a career with the Marine Corps Program Dept., working in Civil Service as an engineering technician. He married Suzanne Corey in Walker Lake.

In Vearl’s free time he loved to be outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing. Things in life like cruising the backroads of Nevada always brought him peace.

Vearl Will deeply be by his wife Suzanne daughters Lindsay (John) Wachsmuth, Melisse Zunkel, and Hailey Lahre, all of Hawthorne, son Chuck Zunkel, of Reno, a bonus daughter McKenna Cardenas of Reno, five grandchildren; one great grandchildren; five sisters, Tammy Holmbo, Wendy Hathaway, Donna Olson, Teresa Susinka, and Irene Castleman; and brother, Paul Lahre. Vearl is preceded in death by his parents, Vearl, Sr. and JoAnn.