From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- This year, Dave Womack presented a program that is doing just that. Together with a committee, Dave has started a Junior Firefighter Program. This mutual program is between Hawthorne Volunteer Fire Department and SOC, LLC fire departments.
- Hawthorne’s Shelley Hartman of the Mineral County Economic Authority is inaugural member of the SET (Stronger Economies Together) Regional Team, which launched recently after months of anticipation and planning.
- Nevada Division of Wildlife employees; volunteers and members of Nevada Bighorn Unlimited came together this last weekend to revamp a guzzler in the Paymaster Canyon area.
20 Years Ago
- Senator Harry Reid will be hosting a two-day meeting on Walker Lake. Walker Lake Working Group is appreciative of Senator Reid’s efforts to find a solution to the water problem of the lake.
- Ernie Woods Junior is presenting a check for $250 by deputy James Holland representing the Mineral County Sheriff’s Association. The money is given to wood as a donation for expenses for his representing Mineral County in the “Down Under Bowl” football games in Australia this summer.
- Delicia Jernigan and Sidney Orndorff were named Co-Players of the Year.
30 Years Ago
- Phil Treick, head football coach at Mineral County School was selected to serve as one of the coaches in the (Down Under Bowl) to be played in Sydney, Australia. Phil was the defensive coordinator for the Wyoming team.
- Vernon Poe, Herman Staat and Charles Jackson, along with representatives of the Schurz Paiute Tribe attended an organization and tour of Yucca Mountain.
40 Years Ago
- Project Pigeon Removal took place at the old courthouse on C Street in Hawthorne. Several truckloads of fertilizer and insulation were removed from the attic to keep the roof from caving in. • Teenagers of the month were selected by the BPO Elks Lodge of Hawthorne. Those selected for the months of October through December were Kelly Jean Buffington , Matthew Mills, Jack Lee Douthit, Walter Johnson, Tracee Thibault and Michael Wiggins.
- Three local men appeared before the Board of County Commissioners to request reorganization of the Care and Share operation.
- Richard Armstrong, President of Johnson Mining Energies, met with the county commissioners to request a business license. Armstrong told the commissioners that his employees were not “harassing” local citizens and the commissioners granted the company a license.
50 Years Ago
- The Mineral County Commissioners heard reports about increasing the water supply for Hawthorne and discussed the status of application for loan-and-grant assistance from the Farmers Home Administration for the development of a water system in Hawthorne, Mind and Luning.
- Celana Brewster of Schurz won the Lions Club Speaking Contest.
- Johnson’s Pharmacy of Babbitt advertised a going-out-of-business sale with numerous items listed at 20% off.
60 Years Ago
- Winnemucca Buckaroos eliminated Hawthorne from the zone tournament with a win over the Serpent ps 44-42.
- Mill Creek power failure “blacked out” Mineral County for six and half hours.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “The most precious thing anyone can have is the goodwill of others. It is sometimes as fragile as an orchid, and as beautiful. It is more precious than a gold nugget, and as hard to find. It is as wonderful as youth, and as hard to keep. It is an Intangible thing, this is the good will of others, yet more to be desired than much gold. It is the measure of a man’s success and determines his usefulness in this life.”
70 Years Ago
- Dr. Earl Angelo was reelected president at the Hawthorne Chamber Commerce.
- The Altar Society of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church sponsored the annual St. Patrick’s Dance at the El Capitan in the Shamrock Room.
- A contract of a bit of $15,440 was awarded to Saucer and Margrave Construction Co.to build an access road to an Iron Mine near Gabbs.
80 Years Ago
- Several Mineral County residents were instructed in a course in chemical welfare training. The 10-day course was being offered at Stanford University.
- Mineral Town Board designated a “Clean Up Week” and provided trucks to pick up trash and dispose of it at a community dumping ground west of town.
90 Years Ago
- Mineral County High School played in the state basketball tournament for the first time ever, but Mineral High boys were eliminated in the first round when they played Reno High School Huskies. Score was 38- 18.
- Alllen and Don Conelly won first and 2nd place in the high school oratorical contest. Arlene Boerlin won third.
- Earl A. Lief, reporter for the Nevada State Journal, listed Walker Lake as one of the 10 “natural wonders in Nevada” in a feature article that he wrote for an eastern publication.
- Following transfer of several inspectors of construction for the Hawthorne to other Navy installations. Bureau of Yards and Docks secretaries Grace Kliptel and Anita Kohnke were given new assignments, Kliptel in San Diego and Kohnke at Mare Island.
- The Mineral County tax rate was lowered for the taxable this year 1932, with the general rate cut from $2.09 to $2.01 per $100 valuation. Hawthorne Town rate was cut from $3.73 to $3.69 and Mina Town rate of $3.00 was slightly higher than 1931.