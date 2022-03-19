Captain Donald Richard Dockrey, USMC, retired. 1946- 2022

Don Dockrey passed away at his home on March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family. Donald R. Dockrey was born November 30, 1946 in Oklahoma to Don Lloyd Dockrey and Imogene Kay. He served our country in the US Marine Corps for 22 years, including a tour in Vietnam from Nov. 1965 to Nov. 1966, retiring at the rank of Captain. He joined Marine Corps Programs and moved his family to Hawthorne, where he was the Program Manager for Explosive Operations at the Hawthorne Nevada Office until his retirement on August 30, 2016. He was an active member of the community. He served a term as E.R. in the Elks Lodge, was a member of the Lion’s Club, and served on the Mineral County School Board and the Mount Grant Hospital Board. Generous in spirit and big of heart, he opened his door to all in need and was a father figure to many more than his biological children.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Johnston Dockrey; and daughter, Barbara Archuleta. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Agnes Dockrey; his sister, Diane Capps; daughters Michelle Sims, Angela Crawford, April Dockrey, and Amber Dockrey; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services with full military honors to be held at Hawthorne Cemetery, Hawthorne, NV, on March 19, 2022 at 2 p.m., followed by a reception at Elks Lodge 1704, 595 5th Street.