Beloved husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, & friend to all he met passed away on 3/7/22 at Mat-Su Regional.

Kelly was born in Hawthorne Nevada on 10/15/56 to Isabelle and William Lyle Sr. And was the youngest of 5 siblings.

Kelly was a true storyteller & always had a story to tell to anyone he met. He made everyone he met feel like he was your instant friend. He was a mentor, coach, avid fisherman, Hunter, teacher & loved to cook for his family.

He is survived by his wife, Shawn Lyle, his children Alyson (Justin) Tuomi, Travis (Nichole) Lucier, Kevin Harless Jr., Pearl, Harper Rae, and Luke Lyle. His brother Bill (Lona) Lyle, Judy Lane, Tom (Linda) Lyle, & Mike (Lynn) Lyle and his brothers from another mother, Danny Lopez & Joe Galvin. Grandchildren Eli, Jackson & Abby Tuomi, John, Kiana, & Iliamna Lucier. John & Anzlie Filipek, Karson, Novalee Harless, Adriana & JoJo and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends from moose camp.

A Service will be held on 3/19/22 at 2 p.m. at 821 E Dellwood St, Wasilla, AK (family visitation prior at 1:00- 1:45) with a potluck to follow. All are invited to bring a dish and stay to share a story or two.