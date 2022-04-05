Churchill County Public Health is offering several opportunities for Mineral County residents to get the COVID vaccine and a COVID PCR test in Hawthorne.

Anyone age five and older may receive a vaccine.

If you bring your own unopened rapid test, Churchill County officials will run the test for you. To order free rapid tests, go to: https://www. covidtests.gov

Clinics for testing and vaccines will be held on the following dates on the lot next to the Mineral County Fire Department. No appointment is necessary for these dates, so please drop by at your convenience.

Thursday, April 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 28 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, PCR COVID testing is available by appointment only April 4-7, April 11-13, April 18-21 and April 25-27. Please call Meghan at (775)699-4119 to schedule. No services offered on Fridays or weekends in April.

All three COVID vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are available at all clinics.

Test results currently take about a week to get back.

Additional information on COVID testing (along with a pre-registration form to streamline the testing process) and vaccines may be found at: https://www.churchillcountynv. gov/816/COVID-19-INFO.