From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- In December, the Mineral County Museum received a series of photographs showing the town of Hawthorne in 1889. The photographs were located by Carson and Colorado Railroad historian Stephen B. Drew, who, together with Lawrence Meeker, another narrow gauge railroad historian, asked the museum’s staff to review the text of a pending newsletter article that featured the photographs.
- Hawthorne’s 5th annual Earth Day celebration is set for April 21 at Veteran’s Park and the University of Nevada Corporation Extension Mineral County is looking for vendors to take part in the event.
- Come on down to Tiny Cardenas Memorial Field on Saturday, April 7, and join us for the 60th Anniversary Opening Ceremonies. Starting at noon, each team will be announced and brought out onto the field for pictures.
20 Years Ago
- Sarah Sanchez scored second in the top 100 students at the National Geographic Geography written qualifying exams for Nevada. Sarah is eleven years old and the daughter of Stanley and Rhoda Sanchez of Schurz.
- Thomas R. DeMars was honored last week when he was presented with a certificate of appreciation and a check for his recognition of outstanding performance with the Hawthorne Utilities. The recognition was presented for DeMars performance following the resignation of former Director, Ray Abrams until Stephen Gustafson was appointed director, a period of six months.
- Bob Kimberlin, a former UNR Boxing Team coach, worked with Ian Babcock, a freshman at UNR to qualify for the National College Championship held at the US Naval Academy.
30 Years Ago
- P. M. “Roy” Neighbors of Tonopah filed for the Democratic nomination for State Assembly District 36, encompassing Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral and Nye counties.
- An ordinance was proposed to create the unincorporated town of Walker Lake. County Commissioner Anthony Lessard proposed the ordinance.
40 Years Ago
- Candelaria Partners announced a reduction in activities at the Candelaria silver operation because of the continuing low price being offered for newly mined silver. Approximately 40 employees were to be laid off and the remaining 100 were to be replaced on a 32 hour per week schedule.
- Guy Shipler, Reno TV News broadcaster, was to be the guest speaker for the first annual Chamber of Commerce awards banquet of Hawthorne.
- Several cases of strychnine poisoning of animals had been reported in Mineral County and pet owners were warned to keep a special watch on their pets.
- Elks “Teenagers of the Month” were Robin Su Paul and Mark Moreno.
- The Mineral County High School Senior class play was Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite.
50 Years Ago
- Mineral County’s delinquent tax list was the smallest in all the countries of the state of Nevada. The total unpaid property taxes for the year 1970-71 were slightly under $9,000.
- Hawthorne Elks announced the Teenagers of the Month were Marilyn Jean Barlow, James Dennis Harris, Gwen M. Cole and Randall Dale Clark.
- Revision of Nevada’s driver’s license examination procedures were announced by the department of Motor Vehicles. The procedure changes affected new students applying for their initial Nevada driver’s license as well as motorists renewing their Nevada license.
- The Serpents lost their first baseball game to the Bishop Broncos, 5-4 in the season opener.
60 Years Ago
- A blizzard raged over the high country between Hawthorne and Lee Vining.
- Preparations were being made to hold the annual convention of the Nevada Peace Officers Association here in August.
- Tom Whitworth was named chairman of the rent control advisory board. Other members were Romie Johnson, Joe Viani, James Pedrojetti and Merle Reil.
- Jim Wright won the Lions Club speaking contest for Mineral County High School students. LaWanda Kelly and Fay Magunson tied for second place.
70 Years Ago
- The new sewer ordinance provided rules and rates for services. The ordinance prohibited the digging of any privy vault, cesspool, or other waste water receptacle within 100 feet of any sewer line in Mineral County.
- Eight men were called from Mineral County for induction into the army.
- Sergeant Arthur Barlow Beas a visitor in Hawthorne from his station at San Jose, California.
80 Years Ago
- At the request of County Commissioner SOl Summerfield, the state highway department agreed to help repair the road over Montgomery Pass that was damaged by floods.
- Ensign S. G. Bancroft made a second training flight from Oakland, California to Hawthorne and was accompanied by Seaman First Class C. L. Rote who also piloted a “ Hell Diver” on the flight. Commander R. F. Bernard NAD Commanding Officer “hitched” a ride with the navy pilots to view the work being done in constructing the Boulder Dam.
90 Years Ago
- A. D. Drumm of Fallon won the contract to resurface the 13 mile section of highway from Hawthorne to Kinkead on a low bid of $18,692. Next highway contract up for bidding would be a job to apply oil surfacing from Kinkead though Hawthorne to Dutch Creek, a distance of 24 1/2 miles.
- The Nevada Board of Trade took possession of Bogard’s Cash Store in Hawthorne at the request of creditors.
- Major W. C. West took position of foramen of buildings and grounds at the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot succeeding E. H. Sagehorn.