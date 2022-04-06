Christopher Hayden was born September 2, 1967 in Providence Rhode Island. After his father’s retirement from the US Navy, Christopher, his parents and siblings moved to Babbit in 1980. He attended Mineral County High School. After his parents’ divorce, he lived with his father Henry Clay Hayden, in 1984 they moved to Oregon. Christopher worked at an Ostrich Farm, until his Father passed away and Christopher moved back to Nevada.

Christopher passed away March 17, 2022 at his home due to health issues.

He is survived in Hawthorne by his mother Judymay and her husband David McGillvray. He also has two sisters Danelle and Michele, a brother Alexander. He also has a Half Brother Ian McGillvray and two step brothers.

Christopher was very fortunate to have his friendship with Don Townsend, a classmate since the 7th grade in the Mineral County school system.

No services were held.