The Bureau of Land Management will conduct a virtual public hearing regarding the use of motorized vehicles and aircraft in the management of wild horses and burros. The hearing is scheduled for April 26, 2022 from 3 to 5 p.m. MT and will be held using Zoom video conferencing technology and live- streamed at BLM.gov/live.

The Federal Land Policy and Management Act of1976 requires BLM conduct an annual hearing to consider the use of motorized vehicles in the management of wild horses and burros. The BLM typically uses motorized vehicles to conduct gather operations, complete population surveys, and transport animals to/ from corrals, pastures, and adoption, sale and transfer events.

To provide comment during the virtual public hearing, members of the public may register in advance by April 25. Written comments may also be sent to BLM_HQ_MotorizedVehicleHearing@blm.gov. Please include ‘‘Motorized Vehicle Comment’’ in the subject line of the email. Comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. Mountain Time on April 26.

For additional information regarding the public hearing, please contact the Wild Horse and Burro National Information Center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov. Individuals who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) at 711 to reach the National Information Center during normal business hours.