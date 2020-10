Frances Kerley

March 3, 1950 – September 29,2020

Long time resident Frances Kerley was taken home to be with God, on September 29,2020.

Frances was born and raised in Hawthorne,Nevada. Frances was a retired postal worker, she was well known and loved by many .

Frances is survived by more family and friends than we can even name, she was an amazing woman and will be missed a great deal and forever in our hearts.