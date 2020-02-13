March 21, 1945 – Jan. 27, 2020

Theresa Ann (Schaaf) Voelkel Marsh, 74, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away Jan. 27, 2020, with her family by her side.

Theresa was born March 21, 1945, at St. Catherine’s Hospital in McCook, Neb., to Myron Donald and Esther Wilhelmina Schaaf. She grew up in McCook, attending St. Patrick Catholic School and graduating from McCook High School in 1963. She attended St. Rose-Dominican School for Nurses in Great Bend, Kansas and graduated with a diploma as a registered nurse in 1966.

Her first job was at Mount Graham Hospital in Hawthorne.

Theresa loved being a nurse and her career allowed her live all over the United States, including California, McCook, Tekoa, Wash., Kansas, Missouri, Arizona and Oregon.

Theresa retired in Willcox, Ariz., in 2008 after working at its hospital and nursing home since 1991. She moved up to Tucson in 2010 to be closer to her daughters.

She married Lance Voelkel in 1970 after meeting him during her first job in Hawthorne. In November 1985, she married Frank Marsh.

Theresa loved spending time with her family and her grandson, Christopher. She was an avid reader and could finish a good book within days. Theresa was 100 percent authentic and had a sweet, loving spirit. She had a way of making people feel special, something her family (and patients) cherished.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Myron and Esther Schaaf and her brother, Steve Schaaf.

She is survived by husband, Frank Marsh of Tucson; daughter, Sandra (Voelkel) Senecal and husband, Jeff of Tucson; daughter, Caroline (Voelkel) Burns and grandson, Christopher of Tucson; brother, Don Schaaf and wife, Kathy, of McCook; sister, Monica Miller and husband, Bob of Salem, Ore.; sisterin-law, Missy Lasater of Waikoloa, Hawaii; nieces, nephews and other family members.

Brings Broadway Chapel in Tucson was in charge of the arrangements.