Another big week for the Mineral County High boys basketball team resulted in four wins.

The Serpents locked up the No. 1 seed in the upcoming regional tournament on Tuesday when they won at Smith Valley, 72-43. The boys improved to 19-4 overall and 7-0 in the 1A Central League with just two games remaining on the schedule.

On Thursday, the Serpents defeated a stubborn Coleville team, 67-53. SethBozzi led both teams with 28 points and 22 rebounds.

On Friday, the Oasis Bighorns found the Serpents in good form as they went down 83-53. Treven Wachsmuth led the way with 24 points while Bozzi finished with 16 points and Ethan Nelms had 10 points.

The Serpents finished the busy three day stretch Saturday against Coleville, who led the Serpents 25-19 at halftime. The boys responded in the second half by blitzing the Wolves 51-11 for a 70-36 victory.

Wachsmuth took over in the third quarter, scoring 17 of his 23 points. Bozzi and Nelms each had 12 points.

On the girls side, the Serpents suffered their first conference loss of the season Tuesday night when they fell to Smith Valley 65-64 in overtime. Jersey MoodyIsom led the way with 24 points and Cheyenne Walker had 13 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The girls knocked off Oasis Academy Friday night by a score of 59-35. Perla Gutierrez poured in 27 points in the win and Jayla Tolliver had 10.

The next day the duo was back at it as Gutierrez scored 22 points and Tolliver 20 to lead the Serpents to a 53-41 win against Coleville.

Mineral County is now 18-2 overall and 8-1 in league play with Smith Valley right behind them at 6-2 in conference.

The teams travel to Round Mountain Friday and are home Saturday for senior night against Tonopah. The games will start at 1 p.m. with JV girls; JV boys at 2:30 p.m.; Varsity girls at 4 p.m. and varsity boys at 5:30 p.m.