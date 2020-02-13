RENO — Jalen Harris scored a career-high 38 points and Nevada overwhelmed Air Force 88-54 on Tuesday night.

Harris reached 33 points with 9:58 remaining on a three-point play at a juncture when Air Force had only scored 35. He finished 12-of-21 shooting, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, and made all eight of his foul-shots.

It was the 6-foot-5 guard’s second-straight game of 30 points or more and fifth of the season. He tied his previous career high of 31 points at Air Force on Dec. 7.

Nevada (14-10, 7-5 Mountain West Conference) opened with a 23-9 lead and extended it to 44-22 at intermission. Harris’ 3-pointer with 11:47 left made it 64-33.

Nisre Zouzoua added 15 points for the Wolfpack, which ended a two-game losing streak.

Lavelle Scottie scored 19 for Air Force (9-14, 3-8). The Falcons have lost five straight and six of their last seven.

Boise State 73, Nevada 64

BOISE, Idaho — Derrick Alston scored 24 points, Justinian Jessup tied the Mountain West Conference record for 3-pointers made in a career, and Boise State beat Nevada 73-64 on Saturday night.

Colorado State 91, Nevada 90

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Adam Thistlewood had a career-high 24 points and Isaiah Stevens hit an 18-footer at the buzzer to lift Colorado State to a 92-91 victory over Nevada last Wednesday night.

Nevada’s Harris made a 3-pointer to give the Wolf Pack a 91-90 lead with six seconds to go. After CSU called timeout, the Rams inbounded to Stevens who took the ball up the right side, dribbled behind his back as he stepped inside the 3-point line, then pulled up to drain the 18-footer.