Linda Carol (Wilson) Ridley

It is with great sadness that the family of Linda Carol (Wilson) Ridley announces her passing on September 4, 2020. Linda was born on October 28, 1942 in Macon, Missouri. Linda joins her husband Thomas R. Ridley, her daughter Debbie Ridley Price and her son Tom Jr. and her father Lawernce Wilson.

Linda is survived by her mother Bettie Wilson; sisters Millie (Ted) Christensen AZ, Lillian Ferrell WA; brother Larry Wilson (Theresa) CA; daughter-in-law- Lupe Ridley TX and she and Tom’s devoted dog Truckee. Grandchildren Nathan Ridley, Garth (Skyler) and Morgan Price, Amanda Ridley and Valarie Fieser. Great grandchildren Alessa, Thomas the 3rd, Elyce and Andrew Ridley, Kenzie and Kali Ridley, Bentley and Carter Price. Plus numerous nieces and nephews.

Linda came to Hawthorne in 1962. She worked at the Babbitt Pharmacy and the ElCapitan. In 1964 she went to work at the Naval Ammunition Depot . She worked for both the Army and the Navy as a payroll supervisor. She continued on in the DZB Financial Services Division where she retired as a Finance Payroll Technician in July of 2013.

Linda and Tom were married after a whirlwind 30-day courtship and married in 1962 culminating in 58 years of marriage. Linda loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She also loved Hawthorne because that was where her family resided as well as many, many friends. She would not have had it any other way. She and Tom lived in “the house that Tom built” for 54 years.

A piece of our hearts went to heaven on September 4. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Services are pending.