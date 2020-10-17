In an effort to ensure ALL seniors in Mineral County receive the food they need we have lifted the income level criteria. This means any senior over the age of 60 regardless of monthly income, and living in Mineral County, is eligible to participate in this worthwhile project.

Another change is that we are no longer limited to providing shelf-stable food items – having received authorization from the grantor to provide refrigerated and frozen items as well as dry and canned food. This will allow us to provide more variety to our participants and also to distribute hams and turkeys for upcoming holiday dinners.

Lastly, our distribution schedule has changed – we will be distributing food in Hawthorne every Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., until the end of December. The last day of distribution will be on Tuesday, December 29, as the program ends on December 31. Hawthorne, Walker Lake and Schurz residents can pick up food only during these times. Due to limited staff and working hours, residents of Mina and Luning can pick up food at the Mina Senior Center by calling 775-573-2344 and making an appointment.

This project is made available through a grant received from the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) and is part of the NV CARES Community Food Response (CFR) project. Mineral County Senior Services is grateful to the State of Nevada for being able to provide extra food to our county’s seniors during the COVID-19 situation.