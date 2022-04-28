Courtesy photo

The Baby Animal and Tulip Festival is going on now through April 30 at the Andelin Family Farm in Sparks.

Spring has sprung and the Andelin Family Farm is now welcoming new members into its horde that include a few new lambs, chicks, piglets, kits, calves, and more! And now through April 30, Andelin invites the public to visit and take part in the Baby Animal and Tulip Festival, Thursday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

During its annual spring festival, people can pet the friendly farm animals, take a hay ride, stroll around on its barrel train, or take a gander on the mini-zips. Giant slides, a straw bale maze, jump pad, and other fun barnyard activities available.

“We’ve done two weeks of the festival and there are two weeks left; and we have our best crop of tulips ever, we planted 50,000 bulbs,” says Andelin Family Farm Owner Cameron Andelin.

The gem mining sluice will be operating, where gem miners can buy a bag of mining sand for $5-$25 and then use the sluice to uncover the hidden gems. U-Pick tulips and pony/horse rides ($8 per ride) are also offered through the end of April.

However, Cameron says that the chick holding experience and the baby pens holding lambs, sheep, and goat petting are some of the more popular interests.

“The festival includes lots of fun activities. We have food trucks that serve slushies, ice cream cones, pretzels, and we just added more zip lines,” Cameron says.

To get amped up for your visit, check Andelin’s Facebook page for current weather updates and fun videos from Farmer Cameron; he gives updates on the baby animals being born, how the tulip crops are doing, and a story about the farm’s camels, including the status on the very affectionate El Guapo and friends.

Tickets for this year’s Baby Animal & Tulip Festival cost $12-$14 a piece if you buy them online or $14-$16 if you buy them at the farm. Kids two years old and under are free. Food and drinks are available to purchase from food trailers, and the Andelin family asks that you please leave your pets at home. For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit https://andelinfamilyfarm.com/.

Andelin Family Farm also just hosted a casting call for haunt actors and makeup artists for this fall’s Corn Creepers 2022 event, and it plans on holding one per month leading up to Halloween. Andelin Family Farm will likely be hiring again mid-summer for its sunflower festival in August; for more information visit its website.