The Bureau of Land Management will host a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon, Nevada, on Friday, May 13. Attendees will have the opportunity to view wild horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon.

“The BLM’s Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program Team recently visited the Indian Lakes off-range corral,” stated John Neill, Supervisory Facility Operations Manager. “BLM takes pride in the welfare of wild horses and burros in regard to humane care and treatment within our off-range holding facilities and I encourage all who are interested to sign up for this public tour to see the facility, animals and the care that is provided for them.”

The privately owned and operated corral is located Fallon, about a 90-minute drive east of Reno. The public tour will begin at 10 a.m. and will last about two hours and accommodate up to 20 people. To register for the tour and get driving directions to the facility, please contact the BLM at (775) 475-2222.

Tour attendees will be taken as a group by wagon around the facility to learn about it, the animals and BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program. Attendees should wear comfortable shoes and clothes. Hats and sunscreen are recommended, and photography is welcome. An on-site portable toilet will be available.

The Indian Lakes Corral can provide care for up to 7,600 wild horses or burros. The facility encompasses 320 acres containing 75 large holding pens, each measuring 70,000 square feet that will safely hold about 100 horses. The animals receive an abundance of feed tailored to their needs each day, along with a constant supply of fresh water through automatic watering troughs. Free choice mineral block supplements are also provided to the animals in each pen. A veterinarian routinely inspects the animals and provides necessary care as needed.

BLM strives to place wild horses and burros removed from public lands into good, private homes. Animals at the Indian Lakes Corral are made available to the public for adoption or purchase throughout the year at off-site adoption and sale events and through BLM’s Online Corral website.

For more information on upcoming events and opportunities, visit blm.gov/whb/events.