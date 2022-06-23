Courtesy photo

A group measures for the closest to the pin contest during a charity golf tournament on May 20.

The Nevada Rural Counties Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, Inc. (RSVP) thanks the community of Hawthorne and our local RSVP volunteers for coming together to raise money for seniors, Veterans, and adults living with disabilities inMineral County.

On Friday, May 20, golfers braved the unseasonably cool weather to tee off at the Walker Lake Golf Course in Hawthorne to raise funds for our local Mineral County RSVP Field Office. The event raised approximately $2,000 for lifesaving services in Mineral County.

“RSVP is so grateful for the support of the community and excited to celebrate Mineral County’s annual Armed Force Day with everyone. Thank you to all the golfers who participated in the tournament and to our sponsors and volunteers. We hope to see all of you again next year,” said Molly Walt, C.E.O. Congratulations to the winning team: Bud Gazaway, Joe Carlos, Ed Engel, and George Gazaway. RSVP appreciates the winnings donated back to the organization.

Special thanks to the following sponsors, donors, and volunteers:

Tricia and Rick Schumann

Roni Ratti

Mineral County High School Golf

Southern Tire Mart

Bea Whitney

Ace Hardware

P&P Hair Designs

Sandy and Greg Severance

The Home Depot

Farmers Insurance – Curtis Isom

Mount Grant General Hospital

Gloria Lopez

Armed Forces Day Committee

Johnny Peterson

Bernita “Bernie” Presnell

Charlie Morris

MJ Dykxhoorn

Thank you to Hawthorne Army Depot and Golf Pro, John “Bud” Gazaway for all their help along the way.

RSVP is a nonprofit organization that provides life-saving services such as transportation, home companionship, Personal Emergency Response Systems, and many more enriching programs for our clients in Mineral County and throughout rural Nevada. For more information about RSVP, please visit nevadaruralrsvp.org.