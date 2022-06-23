Jordan Sweet

Hawthorne resident, Jordan Sweet, 17, was notified by the U.S. Bowling Congress that she qualified for a national bowling tournament, the 2022 Junior Gold Championships. The tournament is held in Michigan, July 15-23, 2022. Prizes for the tournament are awarded as scholarships.

Jordan qualified for the tournament through her efforts at the 2022 Nevada State Pepsi Championships held in Laughlin, Nev., in April.

The Junior Gold Championships is an annual national tournament for the top male and female youth bowlers in the United States. The tournament has eight divisions based on ages and genders. Sweet will bowl four games in qualifiers for each of the first four days and if she makes the match play finals, she will bowl more games over the next two days.

There will be a bowl-a-thon on June 26 at Carson Lanes with raffles and root beer float sales to help with the expenses of the tournament trip for Jordan and three others from Carson Country Youth Bowling who also qualified. You may help sponsor Jordan through a donation on this website https:// tinyurl. com/3d3rjfya. When you press donate, you will have the option to select Jordan Sweet in the dropdown list of names.

Jordan has been bowling in leagues since 2011. She bowls in the youth league at Carson Lanes in Carson City, Nev., on Saturdays from September to March each year. She has also bowled in several city and state tournaments during the years winning scholarship money when she placed. Her grandparents, Sonny and Robin Sweet, have provided transportation to and from Carson City for league and to the tournaments from where she lived during these years.

Jordan just completed her junior year at Mineral County High School and the daughter of Desiree Sweet. She is also the granddaughter of Myra Chandler of Hawthorne and Phoenix.