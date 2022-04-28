Courtesy photo

Standing: Josia Caballo, 5th Grade; Anderson Easley, 3rd Grade; MCSD Superintendent Andre Ponder; Grand Prize Winner Dylan Johnson, 5th Grade; HES Principle Stephanie Keuhey, Ava Williams, 6th Grade; Aleigh Fisher, 6th grade; Riley Staton, 5th Grade; AFD Chairman Gloria Lopez. Kneeling: Asalea Womack, 1st Grade; Ella Burke, 2nd Grade; Emma Wood, 3rd Grade; Tylah Baker, Kindergarten; Alice Thornton, Kindergarten. Far Left: Students not shown: Top Coloring Sheet: Aaliyah Grayson, 2nd Grade; Gabby Ives, 2nd Grade.

Contest winners were called out of their classrooms for the special announcement on Monday morning, April 11. MCSD Superintendent Andre Ponder teased the students about getting called out of class before happily sharing the news that they were there because they had won a prize in the 2022 Armed Forces Day Tshirt Coloring Contest.

AFD Chairman Gloria Lopez helped pass the awards. Hawthorne Elementary School Principal Stephanie Keuhey congratulated each student as staff members cheered the winners on.

The Grand Prize Winner is Dylan Johnson, a fifth grader in Mr. Jamarr Covington’s class. His design is featured on the 2022 AFD official tshirt. Students were also awarded a certificate of participation and monetary prize. The Grand Prize winner received $100, first, second and third place winners in each of the four coloring sheet versions received: First place, $50; 2nd place, $30; and, 3rd Place, $20.

The AFD Committee is grateful to the MCSD administration, HES administration, staff and, especially, the teachers who allowed their classes to participate. The Committee looks forward to including Mineral County’s youngest students in future AFD celebrations. Their Patriotic Concert during AFD was sorely missed the last two years during COVID.