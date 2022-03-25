What seems like it could be a football score, it really isn’t. Instead it was what the scorekeepers quite busy during the high scoring softball game between.

As reported on Gamechanger Mineral County and Mammoth where Mineral County prevailed by the very seldom seen such high score of 31-20.

Olivia Ortiz showed a strong eye at the plate in the victory for the Lady Serpents as she walked three times.

Both teams fired up their offenses in the first inning as both scored five runs.

But Mineral County pulled away for good with 15 runs in the second inning. Here’s the way it was reported on Gamechanger.

In the second, Ortiz singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, an error scored one run for Mineral County, Emily Grossman drew a walk, scoring one run, Ginger Pritchard drew a walk, scoring one run, Raeane Johnson singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Faylynn Wedekind singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Alexis Inman singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Sydney Isom drew a walk, scoring one run, Pritchard drew a walk, scoring one run, Johnson drew a walk, scoring one run, Wedekind drew a walk, scoring one run, and Inman was hit by a pitch, driving in a run pushing the Serpent lead to 20-5.

Mammoth then scored ten runs in the fifth inning as five of batters had RBIs.

Pritchard was the winning pitcher for Mineral County. She went five innings, allowing 20 runs on 20 hits, struck out four, but she walked 10 batters for Mammoth.

Campos was on the pitcher’s mound as the starter for Mammoth. She went just one and two-thirds innings, allowing 20 runs on six hits, struck out two and walked six.

Bonich and Smyth entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and a third innings and one inning respectively and neither one of them did any better as the Serpents racked up nine hits on the day.

Bonich walked 10 batters and struck out of the Serpent batters

Ortiz and Inman all managed multiple hits for Mineral County Inman and Ortiz each collected two hits to lead Mineral County. The girls tore up the base paths, too, as four players stole at least two bases. Ortiz led the way with four.

Mineral County’s next game, both boys and girls, is with visiting Lone Pine, and they begin Northern League play hosting Coleville on Mar. 26.

The Serpent boys also played Mammoth the same day and lost the game 15-3 when Mammoth scored six runs in both the second and fourth innings. But no further report has been turned in.