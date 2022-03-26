The filing period for this year’s election is now closer, and a few people will be competing for the Constable, Recorder, and school/ hospital board positions. Here is a quick recap of who you’ll see on the ballot this summer:

The candidates running unopposed for Mineral County positions include Republican Beth Cichowlaz for Public Administrator, Republican Kevin Chisum for Assessor, and Republican Larry Grant for County Commissioner Seat C. Republican Jaren Stanton is running for District Attorney, Paula Reed is running for a 2-year term on the MGGH board of trustees, and current undersheriff William Ferguson is running unopposed for the Sheriff position.

Candice Birchum is running unopposed for the Mineral County School District School Board Outside Seat and Shelley Hartmann is vying for a 4-year term with the Walker Lake General Improvement District.

Those who will have contenders in this year’s election include Republican Cherrie George going for the position of Clerk-Treasurer against Republican Teresa McNally, and republicans Tammy Hamrey and Cindy Nixon going for the Recorder position.

Tom Gallegos, Gary Schaaf, and Robert Hoferer are all running for the Constable position.

Karen Womack and Nancy Rutherford are running for a 4-year term on the hospital board and Kristin Reeves and Stephanie Flow are running against each other for an inside seat on the school board.

Michael Domagala and James Justus are both running to be on the Walker Lake GID board of trustees for a 2-year term.

This year’s primary election will be held on June 14, 2022. For more information about Mineral County’s government and election process, visit http://mineralcountynv.us/.