Sophomore Martin Waggoner, Jr. of the Mineral County High football team was named to the Offensive First Team 1A Central League team last week. Also selected on the Defensive First team were Waggoner, Nicolus Davis, Devayne Isom, Preston Larramendy and punter/ kicker Ryan Jaramillo.

Co-MVPs of the league were Jaren Leavitt and Paul Lewis of state champion Pahranagat Valley, and coach Brett Hansen was named Coach of the Year.

The Serpents had five players on the Second Team. Both Davis and Jaramillo, along with Ivan Eaton and Drake Spanier. Matt Castro was selected as Third Team defensive end.