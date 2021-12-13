Toys for Tots donations needed

Toys for Tots is in need of toys for the holiday season. Drop off boxes are available around town in several locations, or you can deliver them to the Independent-News and we will drop them off for you. Help make Christmas magical for young ones in our area!

Christmas Cruise on tap for Dec. 18

A Christmas Cruise is set to be held on Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. on Armory Road in Hawthorne. Decorate your ATV, side-by-side, motorcycle, golf cart or vehicle and meet at the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office to participate. Residents can line up on Armory Road to watch the cruise go by.

Dog licenses now available for 2022

We are now selling Mineral County Dog Licenses for 2022. The fees are as follows: any neutered or spayed dog – $3, unneutered male dog – $5, unspayed female dog – $7.50.

We will be holding office hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Mineral County Animal Shelter, 10th and Armory in Hawthorne. Please bring proof of current rabies vaccination.