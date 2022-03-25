Delphine Speights Following a brief and sudden illness, Delphine Da’Tarr Speights passed from the loving arms of her family to the heavenly arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Delphine was born in Hawthorne, Nevada on April 17, 1959 to parents Abraham and Wileva Speights. Her childhood was spent in Hawthorne and she graduated from Mineral County High School (MCHS) with the class of 1977. During high school, Delphine was active in basketball, track, volleyball, and cheerleading; and was a choir director at her church. Following graduation, Delphine moved around a bit, living and working in Reno, Spokane, Washington and New Jersey before returning to her hometown in 2015.

During her travels, Delphine worked in various fields but her passion was in social services where her generous heart and gentle spirit could benefit others. At the time of her passing, Delphine was employed at the Mineral County Senior Center as lead Cook and also at the Boys and Girls Club as a Youth Development Professional before she was promoted to Site Director. She was a member of the Church of God in Christ of Hawthorne where she often taught Sunday School. Delphine loved being a servant of the Lord whom she loved and worshipped daily. She often sewed and mended clothes for family and friends, helped plan and organize weddings and other special events, shopping and giving gifts to others – with Delphine, the sky was the limit when it came to giving of herself.

Delphine loved her family – she was preceded in death by her parents Abraham and Wileva, brothers Ronald Speights, Theodore Hood and Melvin Graham. She is survived by son La’Marr (Teresa) Speights; grandchildren Ta’Myra Cisneros, La’Marr, Speights Jr., La’Nae Speights and Camren Speights; brother Frank Graham; sisters Barbara Speights, Chalottee Speights, Darlene Morton and Deneal Depree; and beloved dogs Prince and Diamond.

Delphine will be greatly missed by her family, friends and co-workers. Her bubbly personality, positive attitude and sense of humor brought happiness and laughter to so many people.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 26 at 11 a.m. at the Hawthorne Convention and Tourism Center (USO Building).

“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40.31, KJV