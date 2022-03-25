In a report from Mineral County track coach Phillip Jaramillow, he said,

“We have a small team but after missing the team championship by a few points last year I have faith we can be a force! I have four returning athletes, Sr. Isaac Torres, Sr. Ryan Jaramillo, Jr. Andre White, So. Cade Torres. The Serpents added 2 more beasts to the team. Triston Jones and Fr. Brock Barton. We also have one returning female, Sr. Makayla Lane. Our first meeting was at Carson last week and I can tell you we shocked a lot of people. In the long jump Triston Jones placed 2nd with a jump of 19’8, then in both relays 4×100 and 4×200 we proved to the big schools we were a force taking the silver in both.

Our next meet the team was anxious to see what they could do at the Fallon Elks Invitational, being mostly 3A and 5A schools the team was ready. Isaac Torres started off by jumping 19’6 good for 4th in the long jump, Andre White jumped 38’5 in the triple jump to place 5th, then to the relays in the 4×200 the guys did outstanding placing 3rd with a lot of room to improve and in the 4×100 it came down to a photo finish and 2nd, 3rd and 4th were all within a tenth of a second.

We took 4th and were the only 1A school in the finals. Ryan Jjaramillo had throws in both discus (4th) and shot put (2nd) to put in top 5 in 1A.

Next Isaac Torres entered in the 300 hurdles and once again was the only 1A athlete entered, and not only did he put himself on the map but he smoked the event and took the gold. Our next meet is at Galena where once again it will be mostly 5A schools on April 2.

Currently in 1A rankings

4×100 1st ; 4×200 1st; Long jump 3rd/4th; Triple jump 1st; Shot put 2nd; Discus 4th; 100 meter 5th