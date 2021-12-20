Numerous published reports from scientific sources this year note with the long nights and still air, Winter is an excellent time to stargaze. It’s the planets that we need to keep our eyes on this winter, though, as they form up into spectacular alignments and conjunctions throughout the season.

Here’s what to look for in the night sky for Winter 2021-2022.

AT A GLANCE

Dec 21 – Winter Solstice

Dec 21 – Jupiter, Saturn, Venus line up in the SW sky after sunset

Dec 22 – Peak of the Ursids (minor meteor shower)

Dec 31 – Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, & Venus in SW sky after sunset

Jan 2 – Perigee New Moon (closest of 2022)

Jan 3 – Jupiter, Saturn, Venus, Mercury & Moon in SW sky just after sunset

Jan 3-4 – Peak of the Quadrantids (best winter meteor shower)

Jan 3-4 – Earth at Perihelion (closest to the Sun for 2022)

Jan 4-5 – Crescent Moon near Jupiter & Saturn in SW sky after sunset

Jan 10 – Mercury highest in the evening sky

Jan 17 – Full Wolf Moon

Jan 29 – Venus, Mars & thin crescent Moon in SE sky before sunrise

February – Venus, Mars & Mercury form a triangle in the SE sky before sunrise

Feb 9 – Venus reaches its greatest brightness

Feb 16 – Full Snow Moon Feb 27 – Saturn joins Venus, Mars, Mercury & Moon in the SE sky just before sunrise

March – Saturn, Venus & Mars form a triangle in the SE sky before sunrise

Mar 17-18 – Full Worm Moon

Mar 20 – Spring Equinox