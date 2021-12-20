A winter storm blanketed the Mineral County area and made for difficult travel on the roads in and around Hawthorne on Thursday. As much as two inches fell in town and higher amounts covered the mountains in the fast-moving storm. Inclement weather and winds were the cause of a rock slide on U.S. 95 around Walker Lake that resulted in lane closures for a few hours before it was cleaned up. More storms threatened the area on Tuesday, bringing a low pressure system with it that will keep temperatures in the 30’s the next few days. (Photos by Kathy Chidester and NDOT)