The El Capitan underwent a transformation that saw many upgrades and improvements during Glenn Carns’ tenure as general manager.

El Capitan Lodge & Casino announced this week that General Manager Glenn P. Carns has retired after a 10-year tenure with the property.

Carns joined the company in Colorado in April 2009, transferring to Hawthorne in June 2011 to be the General Manager at El Capitan. In June 2014, he moved to Reno/Sparks to be the General Manager of the Bourbon Square Hotel Casino, LLC, then returned to El Capitan in March 2015, where he stayed until his retirement.

Glenn Carns, right, at a New Year’s Eve party at the El Capitan.

During his time with El Capitan, Carns’ commitment to the Hawthorne community showed through his participation in many local programs and events. His support and contributions were limitless – from the annual Armed Forces Day event, to the 911 Memorial Mt. Grant Challenge, trick or treating for the local children in the community, and especially his continuous support of the local Consolidated Agency for Human Services program.

The El Capitan Lodge & Casino is delighted to announce that Terry Rideout is stepping into the role of General Manager. Rideout has been with the property since May 2011, where he started as a Slot Attendant and Guest Services Supervisor. In July 2012, he was promoted to Executive on Duty. Then in November 2012 he became the Casino Operations Manager, where he has worked closely with Carns on all of the property’s operations and events.