Mineral County boys, the two-time defending 1A state champions, began the new season this fall with the annual Serpent Classic, held again after a one-year absence.

The boys did well in the games they played, going 3-3. They began with a 48-15 win over Spring Mountain, Drake Spanier leading the way with 11 points; 55-46 over Battle Mountain behind the 11 points of both Isaac Torres and Ryan Jaramillo. Torres had 14 points in a 52-18 win over Pershing County.

Those games were followed however by three loses, 49-38 to Incline, 68-56 to Yerington and 66-59 to Churchill County.

Neil Davis was the top man for Mineral County against Incline with 10 points. Davis has 19 points and Torres 14 points in the loss to Yerington and Torres netted 12 in the loss to Churchill County.

The Lady Serpents did not fare as well as the boys, going 0-4 at the classic. Game scores and stats were not reported. Summerbell said the girls team is “very young and lacks experience.”

As for the boys, he said, “We did very well especially against Incline and Fallon. Too many turnovers, but played very hard against the bigger teams. Still missing one of my best players for offense and defense.”