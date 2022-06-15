In April of this year, Peyton Sears, along with her gymnastics cheer team Solstice of the Five Star Athletes of Reno, traveled to Florida to compete in the cheerleading all star world competition. Peyton and her team did very well and made it to the final round. They were up against 13 other teams on the final day of competition and walked away with the win, becoming the All-Star world champions in the Level 2-U17 International Division. Peyton is the daughter of Jay and Jamie Sears in Hawthorne. She is the granddaughter of Brian and Debbie Sears and Scott and Jody Inman of Hawthorne.