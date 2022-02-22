The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries have announced a saddle-started adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on February 26, 2022.

Up to 16 saddle-started wild horses and one halter-trained colt, fostered by the Washoe County 4-H group, will be offered for adoption.

“All of these animals offered for adoption are from Nevada herd management areas located on BLM administered public lands,” Ruth Thompson, BLM Nevada Wild Horse and Burro program lead, said. “Placing animals into good homes is an important part of the BLM’s mission to manage and protect wild horses and burros on public lands.”

A catalog featuring the animals offered for this adoption and additional information is posted on-line at https://on.doi.gov/2jE05uy.

“Despite the crazy weather in December, the guys pushed through to have a well started bunch of horses to offer this February” said Hank Curry, NNCC Lead Trainer. “By popular demand, we have included two mares that are as sturdy and gentle as any of the geldings we have.”

NNCC inmates have worked all the saddle-started animals offered at the adoption event. The animals receive at least 120 days of training as part of this inmate training program. The once-wild horses’ range in age from three to seven years oldand vary in weight and color.

The NNCC is located at 1721 Snyder Avenue, south of Carson City, Nevada. Public viewing begins at 9 a.m. and a competitive-bid adoption event, conducted by an auctioneer, follows at 10 a.m. The starting bid for all the animals offered is $150.

Potential adopters are asked to enter the NNCC from the north side and watch for signs and event personnel at the extreme south end of the facility directing event participants to the horse corrals and parking. The public is prohibited to use cell phones, cameras, recording devices or any form of tobacco, while on the premises unless previously approved.

Directions to NNCC:

From Minden: Take U.S. 395 North (Carson Street). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.

From Reno: Take I-580 South to South Carson Street and turn North (right). Turn right on Snyder Avenue (NV State Route 518) and head east for 1.5 miles. Turn right (south) at the NNCC sign and look for directional signs at the far south end of the facility.