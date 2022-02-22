From the MCIN archives
10 Years Ago
- Saturday will mark the 101st Anniversary of Mineral County. Carved from its existence with Esmeralda County, Mineral County has long shown its ruggedness and ability to withstand whatever is thrown her way. Mineral County has seen her share of ups and downs, but through it all, she has been able to stand on her own two feet.
- Leonard Fontes knows the short cuts around Hawthorne. Driving for Mineral County Care & Share, Fontes drives The H.A.R.T. bus Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Not only is the new sewer project digging up our alley’s but it’s also uncovering hidden treasures defining Hawthorne’s past.
20 Years Ago
- The Mineral County Sheriff’s Dept. received a grant to cover the cost of replacing 911 emergency system equipment. They were awarded $56,089 to update the equipment to help the citizens of Mineral County.
- The Lady Serpents crushed the Virginia City Muckers, Delicia Jernigan led the Serpents with 27 points.
- Kurt Stoddard of Hawthorne took the day off work and enjoyed the fishing at Walker Lake, Kurt landed a 5.42 pound Cutthroat.
30 Years Ago
- Mineral County High School Student Greg Larramendy was elected to participate in the Classic High School Football game at Reed High School in Sparks. Greg represented Mineral High on the East team.
- Heidi Oberhansli was honored as the Top Senior Female Athlete at MCHS. Dave Cochenour, Vice Principal and Athletic Director at MCHS presented Heidi with her certificate.
- The Gabbs Tarantulas defeated the Lakers 66-53 in a basketball game played at Pyramid Lake. Gabbs also won over the Virginia City Muckers 58-45.
40 Years Ago
- The Mineral County School District issued an alert of strep throat symptoms which could lead to scarlet fever attacks.
- The Serpents Boys basketball team lost games to Lowry (56-71) and Incline Village (62-86). The MCHS girls volleyball team won two times out of three against Lowry, with Kim Schumann, Lonnie Winters, and Dodie Lopez leading the team in points.
- The Public Service Commission of Nevada ruled that Walker Lake telephone rates which included a monthly charge of about $35 for single party residential service were “just and reasonable.”
50 Years Ago
- Four MCHS students were elected as Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1972. Bruce DeCorona, Randall Clark, Darrell Justus, and Marion John Vasso J. were the students named for this honor.
- Personnel from the US Army Picatinny Arsenal and Nationalist Turkey (NATO) visited the 2.75 inch Rocket Testing Range located on the Hawthorne Naval Ammunition Depot.
60 Years Ago
- Postmaster Walter Neal says copies of the civil Defense booklet ”Fallout” were still available at the window of the post office.
- In a column written by R. M. Aalbu titled “Mineral County Looks Ahead”, he suggested that Mineral County could well become the pacesetter in the economic development of the state. Among items cited by Aslbu were acquisition of 2000 acres of land from the federal government, building of county hospital, and the addition of 90 homesites at the Mount Grant addition.
- Uncle Vane Day said: “You might as well feel big and important while you are on the job because the wife will take over when you get home.”
70 Years Ago
- The Hawthorne Elks BPO Elks Hall Lodge held their annual “Past Exalted Rulers Night” honoring Clyde Andrews, James McKenna, W. Smith, James Purrell and Dean Hawkes.
- Bruce M. Parks, an Air Force reserve officer, purchased the Ford automobile and truck agency in Hawthorne.
- Construction of the two room city jail was authorized by the Hawthorne City Council to rebuild at the rear of the Civic Center building on the north side. The cost of the new city jail was $1,260.
- The Hawthorne 20-30 club offered a prize which was to be awarded to the holder of a ticket who caught the first cut throat of the year at Walker Lake.
80 Years Ago
- Walter Chapman owner of a barbershop in Hawthorne to re-enter the military service. He came to Hawthorne while he was in the Marine Corps, and later operated a barbershop here. He left to join the US Army.
- Ross “Bud” Leavitt left for army service for the second time in little more than a year.
90 Years Ago
- The American Legion sponsored Washington‘s birthday dance at the Knights of Pythias Hall on Saturday night and keeping with the spirit of the occasion, the Legion also sponsored a special movie “The Dawn Patrol” starring Richard Barthelmess, at the Desert Theatre.
- Frank Williams, regent of the University of Nevada, headed a committee to circulate a petition to place on the statewide ballot a proposal to repeal the open gambling law.
- Marquette University’s debate team defeated the University of Nevada debaters in Reno. The question debated was “Resolved that the tendency toward easy divorce is detrimental to the welfare of the American people.”