The VFW Post #2313 in Hawthorne recently hosted its annual Trunk or Treat event this past Friday, October 29, inviting ghosts, goblins, witches, and princesses of all ages to come out and have some Halloween fun. From 5-7 p.m., kids could pick up pumpkins free of charge graciously donated by Safeway, ACE Hardware, and the majority coming from Lattin Farms out of Fallon.

“It was excellent, we had a great turnout from the community and our volunteers,” says VFW Commander C.J. Schulz. “The Renegades came out to help, as well as ACE Hardware, Napa, Safeway, and Lattin Farms. The Mineral County cheerleaders were here doing face painting, and it was all free to the kids and families,” he adds.

There were around 150-200 people in attendance, to enjoy what appeared to be a spooky school bus, pumpkin picking, and other fun activities.







Photos by Kathy Chidester – There were plenty of smiling faces and spooky fun last Friday as the VFW in Hawthorne hosted its annual trunk or treat.

When asked what he personally likes about the Trunk or Treat event, Schulz responds, “Just seeing the kids run around and having a good time. It took a week and a half to put this event together; imagine what we can do next year when we have more time to plan it. We’re very excited and thankful that we could have this event; the whole reason we did it is for the families and kids because there’s not enough for them to do anymore in this town.”

The VFW hall is open to the public daily from 5 p.m. until whenever and invites the community to come any time. “It’s a nice quiet place to hang out and there’s no smoking inside now, people seem to like that. We have poker game nights, karaoke, and it’s the permanent home for the ‘Always Lost: A Meditation on War’ display,” Schulz says, which features poetry, combat photos from The Dallas Morning News of soldiers who lost their lives in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars following 9/11, and more.

“It’s pretty impressive, it takes up the entire wall in our back room,” he adds.

The VFW is planning to hold a winter festival in mid-December after the Christmas parade; for updated information visit its Hawthorne location at 890 A Street.