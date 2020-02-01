Ski Resort Employee Dies after Being Injured on Trail

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An employee of a ski resort on the California-Nevada border has died after what the resort called a “serious incident” on a trail.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif. was killed on Saturday, KOLO-TV reported.

He was injured on the expert trail in Mott Canyon on the Nevada side of the Heavenly Mountain resort and was pronounced dead at a hospital in Carson City, Nevada.

Details of the incident were not immediately released.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner’s office in Washoe County were investigating.

Nevada Mine-Dweller Abides by Order to Vacate Hillside Abode

BOULDER CITY — A Nevada man has moved out of an abandoned mine shaft where he lived for seven years before city officials gave him 30 days to vacate.

Richard Roman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he understood why Boulder City officials told him he had to leave the mine that he furnished with salvaged carpeting, solar panels for electricity and a fan that helped maintain a steady 85 degrees (29 degrees Celsius) temperature, even on hot summer days.

City officials said Roman, 68, was violating four city codes and two state laws, and the dwelling raised health and safety concerns.

City spokeswoman Lisa LaPlante said officials planned to seal the mine entrance, perhaps by the end of the month.

As of Friday, Roman was staying with a friend. He told the Review-Journal he planned to travel before settling into a rental unit in Las Vegas in March.

Yearly Survey Tallies 123 Eagles in Lakes Mead, Mohave Area

LAS VEGAS — Biologists and volunteers tallied 120 bald eagles and three golden eagles during an annual survey at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on the Colorado River, a National Park Service official said Tuesday.

Park spokeswoman Christie Vanover said Tuesday the number was down from January 2018, when spotters on boats using binoculars counted 137 bald and five golden eagles in an annual midwinter survey on the vast Lake Mead and Lake Mohave reservoirs.

No count was conducted in 2019 due to a federal government shutdown.

The survey dates to the 1990s and is part of a national effort to track the population and distribution of bald eagles across the country. Eagles are considered an indicator of the ecological health of an area, and can traditionally be spotted from late-November to March at lakes Mead and Mohave.